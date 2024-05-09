Tom Brady Netflix roast was the 'worst piece of garbage,' radio legend says

Tom Brady’s Netflix roast was cheered by most of those who watched it, but one naysayer went public with his reaction to the special on Wednesday – Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo.

Russo appeared on ESPN’s "First Take" and lambasted the roast. He went after everyone who was a part of it, from Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross to the former New England Patriots figures who were on stage. He wondered how Brady "could subject himself to that nonsense."

"That was the worst piece of garbage I’ve seen in a long period of time. That was worthless. And you got Bob Kraft, who should be sitting home, eating cookies and watching ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns before he hits the sack," Russo said. "Sitting there watching this? He’s 85 years old. Bob, act your age for crying out loud. What we’re gonna out there and make fun of Gisele for four hours? This is the idea here? We’re gonna sit here and kill (Rob) Gronkowski? I understand he’s a bag of rocks, but enough of them killing Gronkowski. Leave him alone, for crying out loud — it’s not that funny.

"How did anybody spend money for that nonsense? That was a piece of garbage. … Enough with the language. Kevin Hart, I don’t care if he’s 5-foot-1, enough of that too. Here’s the bottom line: you can use all the humor you want and all the bad language you want — be funny, be funny. Nobody, nobody, nobody in America was funny. It was the worst piece of garbage I’ve ever seen in my life. And you know what? Jeff Ross, take it easy, alright? You’re not funny, either. I wouldn’t go pay for Jeff Ross — none of them. I could do a better job than that. Awful."

Russo’s "First Take" partners were stunned by his take as he appeared to yearn for the days of Dean Martin roasting celebrities.

Brady’s roast also appeared to rub Gisele Bündchen the wrong way as well. She was reportedly "disappointed" with the jokes aimed at her.