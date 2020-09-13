Tom Brady scores first touchdown with Buccaneers on QB sneak

It only took one offensive drive for Tom Brady to make his presence felt for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers, who began their first drive of the game at their own 15-yard yard line, put together a nine-play, 85-yard drive in about 5 minutes, and it was capped when Brady plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out on his methodical, almost always successful quarterback keeper.

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS CONNECTS WITH DAVANTE ADAMS FOR VINTAGE TOUCHDOWN VS. VIKINGS

RAVENS' MARK ANDREWS MAKES GREAT ONE-HANDED CATCH FOR EARLY TOUCHDOWN VS. BROWNS

On that drive, Brady connected with wide receive Chris Godwin for a 29-yard pass play, and running back Ronald Jones had 12 rushing yards on five carries.

The Buccaneers were also aided on a 3rd-and-2 play from the Saints’ 38-yard line, when Brady threw a beautiful touch-pass to Mike Evans, but Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore committed defensive pass interference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Saints responded two drives later when quarterback Drew Brees found running back Alvin Kamara from 12 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

And after Brady threw an interception on the Bucs’ ensuing drive, Brees engineered another scoring drive for the Saints, when Kamara scored from 6 yards out, and after a successful extra point, New Orleans held a 14-7 lead with about 10 minutes to go in the first half.