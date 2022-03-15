Tom Brady's dad blames media for his son's premature retirement decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After practically being forced into retirement in February, Tom Brady announced earlier this week that he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady Sr. made an appearance on the " Greeny " podcast with Mike Greenberg and said that the media forced his son’s hand and that the future Hall of Fame quarterback prematurely said he would not return for his 23rd year.

"They were announcing his retirement before he even retired," Tom Brady Sr. said on the podcast. "You know, the media made the news. He was not ready to make any decision and didn’t make any decision, but [Adam] Schefter and [Jeff] Darlington stated it as fact. You know, he hadn’t made any decision on that."

TOM BRADY'S CALL SEALS RYAN JENSEN'S DECISION TO STAY WITH BUCCANEERS

Brady Sr. said after Brady retired he had "time to reflect with his family."

"They all agreed that this is the path forward that works best for the Brady family," Brady Sr. added. "He is happy as can be. … It just took a little bit of time to sort this thing out. I mean, he’s kind of in uncharted territory. So if people might seem to think he took a misstep, hey, welcome to our world. Not very many people get to make this decision at 44 years of age and going on 45."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to lead the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the NFC South crown. After beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs, the Bucs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

"Nothing replaces the joy that he gets being on the 100-yard football field," Brady Sr. said.