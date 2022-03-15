Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady's dad blames media for his son's premature retirement decision

Last season, Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
After practically being forced into retirement in February, Tom Brady announced earlier this week that he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady Sr. made an appearance on the "Greeny" podcast with Mike Greenberg and said that the media forced his son’s hand and that the future Hall of Fame quarterback prematurely said he would not return for his 23rd year.

"They were announcing his retirement before he even retired," Tom Brady Sr. said on the podcast. "You know, the media made the news. He was not ready to make any decision and didn’t make any decision, but [Adam] Schefter and [Jeff] Darlington stated it as fact. You know, he hadn’t made any decision on that."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski #87 during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brady Sr. said after Brady retired he had "time to reflect with his family."

"They all agreed that this is the path forward that works best for the Brady family," Brady Sr. added. "He is happy as can be. … It just took a little bit of time to sort this thing out. I mean, he’s kind of in uncharted territory. So if people might seem to think he took a misstep, hey, welcome to our world. Not very many people get to make this decision at 44 years of age and going on 45."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Last season, Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to lead the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the NFC South crown. After beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs, the Bucs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

"Nothing replaces the joy that he gets being on the 100-yard football field," Brady Sr. said.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova