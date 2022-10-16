Tom Brady arrives in Pittsburgh alone, misses morning walkthrough

Tom Brady arrived in Pittsburgh alone on Saturday after attending the wedding of his former boss, New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, in New York City on Friday night.

Brady was the only one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates to go to the wedding. He arrived separately from the team as they got ready to play the Steelers.

He didn’t attend the team’s morning walkthrough, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The team had arrived in Pittsburgh about 20 minutes later.

Tampa Bay are coming off a 21-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons and hit the road for Pittsburgh for the first time since Week 2 of the season when they played the New Orleans Saints.

Brady has 1,409 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and only one interception this season.

Brady has played the Steelers several times in his career, with most of his iconic matchups coming while he was with the Patriots. In 12 games, Brady has 3,744 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. He’s 9-3 in those games.

On Friday night, he and former Patriots players were in Manhattan for Kraft’s wedding to Dr. Dana Blumberg.

The A-list guest list included the likes Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Ty Law and Vince Wilfork. Page Six reported that Elton John performed at the event as well as Ed Sheeran, Jon Bon Jovi and Kenny Chesney, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was reportedly on hand as well.

Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, told invited guests the two were having a "Kickoff and a Touchdown Party" at Lumières but didn’t say it was going to be for their wedding, Page Six reported. The plan for Elton John to perform at the wedding was initially thought of when the superstar crooner played at Gillette Stadium as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour last month.

Brady attended the event without his wife, Gisele Bündchen, amid divorce rumors. Bündchen seemingly broke her silence for the first time earlier this week.

Author and life coach Jay Shetty took to his Instagram to share a quote from his new book. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Not only did Bündchen like the post, but she also commented with a praying hand emoji, leading people to believe that the quote about inconsistency in relationships resonated with her.

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.