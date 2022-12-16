Tom Brady pushes back against notion he changed the Bucs game plan without coaches consent

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has seen his fair share of game plans during his time in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner certainly knows many of the ins-and-outs of an offense. Brady's experience certainly gives him credibility when it comes to knowing how to attack a defenses weaknesses.

But a report from the San Francisco Chronicle shed some light on Brady's potential input on the Buccaneers prospective game plans.

According to the report, Brady is known to have separate meetings with other Bucs players where he reviews the game plan and sometimes makes changes.

Head coach Todd Bowles or offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich are not privy to the tweaks until the game actually begins, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's report.

The idea of an NFL player altering a game plan leading up to a game is not exactly common practice in the league. Brady seemed noticeably upset when he was questioned about the validity of the report.

"No," Brady said. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every -- next question."

Brady's response did not clarify whether the report is accurate or if he was upset the meetings has been known to the public.

Brady and his coaches have not always been on the same page during his tenure in Tampa Bay.

In Week 13, Brady appeared to want to go for it on a fourth-and-10, but Bowles decided to punt. The Bucs ultimately defeated the Saints after Brady led the offense down the field in the game's final seconds to complete the comeback.

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a disappointing season, but the team's 6-7 record still has them in the top spot in the NFC South. The Bucs have four games remaining in the regular-season, if they clinch the division the team would host a home playoff game.

Brady could also be irked by the team's offensive production throughout the season. The offense is ranked 17th in the NFL in DVOA. Brady has completed 381 of his 579 pass attempts for 3,585 yards with 17 touchdowns so far this season.