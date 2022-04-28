Titans send AJ Brown to Eagles in blockbuster trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during Thursday night’s NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 18 overall pick.

Brown, who finished up his third season with the Titans with 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns, was given a four-year, $100 million contract extension with $57 million guaranteed as a part of the trade, the NFL Network reported.

The teams later announced the trade.

The Eagles acquired Brown in exchange for the No. 18 and 101 overall picks while the Titans picked up Arkansas standout Treylon Burks.

Burks is one of six wide receivers taken in the first round of the draft. He joins veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill while Brown will undoubtedly become a favorite target for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

