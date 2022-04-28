Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft
Published

Titans send AJ Brown to Eagles in blockbuster trade

Burks is one of six wide receivers taken in the first round of the draft

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during Thursday night’s NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 18 overall pick. 

Brown, who finished up his third season with the Titans with 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns, was given a four-year, $100 million contract extension with $57 million guaranteed as a part of the trade, the NFL Network reported. 

 A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after a big catch during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16.  

 A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after a big catch during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16.   (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The teams later announced the trade.

The Eagles acquired Brown in exchange for the No. 18 and 101 overall picks while the Titans picked up Arkansas standout Treylon Burks. 

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) points to a defender during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on December 29, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) points to a defender during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on December 29, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Burks is one of six wide receivers taken in the first round of the draft. He joins veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill while Brown will undoubtedly become a favorite target for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 34-17.  

Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 34-17.   (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Titans took Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU with the No. 3 pick and will be back on the clock with the No. 26 pick. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com