Titans star Jeffery Simmons calls burglars 'f---ing cowards' after home break-in during game vs 49ers

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons ripped into those who burglarized his home while he played against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

There were "at least six suspects" who burglarized Simmons’ Nashville home, which came shortly after 7 p.m., the Metro Nashville Police Department told ESPN.

That was the exact time frame the Titans were facing the 49ers in the Bay Area.

"What if any of my family members was in my house??" Simmons wrote on social media while showing security camera footage of the burglars trying to enter his home. "All that materialistic s—- you can have but this is crazy!"

Simmons also called the burglars "f---ing cowards," though he was complimentary of the Metro Nashville PD.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Titans’ security team for their professionalism and swift response," Simmons said in a statement. "Their dedication to ensuring the safety of our entire Nashville community does not go unnoticed. I remain thankful for God’s protection and grace."

The suspects were said to have gained entry to Simmons’ home "after smashing out window glass," while "multiple items were taken" in the process.

It’s unclear exactly what was taken from Simmons’ home.

Meanwhile, Simmons was able to find the end zone despite the loss to the 49ers, so a good personal performance came to a screeching halt once he found out the news.

But unfortunately, Simmons isn’t the only NFL star who has been burglarized while playing a game.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had it happen last season, as did Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. All of those burglaries were in connection with a South American theft group that was specifically targeting NFL and NBA players.

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders also saw $200,000 worth of property taken from his residence while they were playing the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season.

The Titans’ security team said it is "actively working" with local police to recover the stolen items.

