Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans release 3 players; cut wide receiver tweets his excitement with one word

Titans lost their last seven games to miss out on playoffs

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
The Tennessee Titans have begun the revamp of their roster.

They released offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock on Wednesday, freeing up around $30 million in cap space.

Robert Woods #2 of the Tennessee Titans runs upfield during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 7, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Robert Woods #2 of the Tennessee Titans runs upfield during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 7, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Lewan was drafted by the organization in 2014 as the 11th overall pick and made the Pro Bowl in each season from 2016 to 2018. Woods was traded to the team after spending the previous five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and Bullock had been with the Titans for two seasons.

Coming off a torn ACL, Woods played all 17 games this past season, but it's pretty clear he did not enjoy his time with Tennessee.

Upon news of his release, Woods tweeted one word:

"Free!"

In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Woods combined for 176 catches for 2,353 yards and eight touchdowns, but his 2022 season was a far cry from that.

His 527 receiving yards – despite a career-high in games played – were his lowest ever. But despite maybe his worst season in the NFL, he's already doing some self-advertising.

The Titans started off 7-3, but amid quarterback changes and firing their general manager midway through the season, they lost their final seven games to miss out on the playoffs.

Robert Woods #2 of the Tennessee Titans during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Robert Woods #2 of the Tennessee Titans during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

This past season was Woods' 10th in the NFL.