Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans' Mike Vrabel 'feeling great' after quarantine

The Titans currently have nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

By TK Sanders | OutKick
With the 2021 season just days away, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gave a video presser from quarantine with some updates for the team.

First and foremost, Vrabel said that he is feeling great and will return to in-person activities Wednesday, just in time to help the team finalize its 53-man roster cuts. All NFL teams must be down to 53 players by this afternoon.

"I’m fantastic," Vrabel said. "I am feeling great, and I’m excited to be able to get back to work [Wednesday]." Speaking about the roster cuts, Vrabel said that all decisions will be made after team practice.

Vrabel acknowledged he’s been "miserable in his basement" at times during his COVID-19 quarantine, and he said that attitude can unintentionally come across in interviews sometimes.

As for the cutting process, GM Jon Robinson will apparently handle the in-person exit interviews, but Vrabel vowed to reach out privately to players where appropriate. He also stressed that the cutting process doesn’t necessarily mean severing ties with a player. Oftentimes, cut players will make their way back to a roster after procedural details have been cleared with the league, so "goodbyes" aren’t always long-lasting in this business.

The Titans currently have nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.