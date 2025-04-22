Titans to keep NFL Draft's 1st pick despite trade interest: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly not going to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft ahead of the first round on Thursday.

The Titans had teams interested, but according to NFL Network, they "never opened the door" to moving out of the top pick.

It is widely expected that the Titans will select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick to begin the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ward transferred from Washington State to Miami before the 2024 season, and he had a great season in his lone year with the Hurricanes.

Miami went 10-3 last season, and Ward was sensational. He completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, and he led the ACC with 39 passing touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions.

Ward has hinted that he will be selected with the top pick in the NFL Draft. While playing Fortnite in a livestream, he mentioned a few Titans’ players as among the best in the league at their position.

POTENTIAL NO. 1 PICK CAM WARD NAMES SEVERAL TITANS PLAYERS AS BEST IN LEAGUE

Last season, the Titans finished 3-14 in Brian Callahan’s first season as head coach.

Going into the season, the team hoped 2023 second-round pick Will Levis would take a jump after he started nine games at quarterback in his rookie year and showed some promise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Levis played poorly as the team went 2-10 in his 12 starts. He completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards and threw 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. As Levis continued to struggle, it became apparent that they would be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

If the Titans do indeed select Ward, they hope he can help engineer a turnaround and become the team’s franchise quarterback.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.