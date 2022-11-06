Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Titans' holding penalty allows Chiefs another shot at tying game, NFL world left puzzled

Patrick Mahomes' touchdown allowed the Chiefs to get the 2-point attempt

Ryan Gaydos
The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game with the Tennessee Titans late in Sunday night’s Week 9 matchup but the two-point conversion try didn’t come without some controversy.

The Chiefs got three chances to finally go and convert the try, which they eventually did in a Patrick Mahomes scramble. But it was the second attempt that drew ire in the NFL world.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is unable to catch a pass on a 2-point conversion try as Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. A penalty was called against the Titans on the play. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is unable to catch a pass on a 2-point conversion try as Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. A penalty was called against the Titans on the play.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

After offsetting penalties nixed the first attempt which initially saw Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman get decked, Titans safety Joshua Kalu lined up against Travis Kelce near the goal line. 

Kelce met Kalu with both arms extended and it appeared at first they were holding each other. Kelce broke free with Kalu still trailing behind. Kalu appeared to get pushed in the facemask and lost his helmet on the play.

A penalty flag was thrown in the end zone and the defender was called for holding. Some fans argued there should’ve been a penalty on Kelce during the play.

Regardless, the Chiefs got another try and Mahomes scrambled into the end zone to complete the attempt. He appeared to headbutt the wall, reminiscent of Gus Frerotte. Luckily, Mahomes was OK.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles past Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles past Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a 2-point conversion past Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) as Chiefs' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) watches during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a 2-point conversion past Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) as Chiefs' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) watches during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The game was tied 17-17 with a little over 2 minutes remaining in regulation.

Mahomes scored the touchdown to set up the two-point attempt. It was a 14-yard run for the score. He had a 20-yard run on 3rd-and-17 to extend their drive.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.