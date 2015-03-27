Titans coordinator fined $40,000 for obscene gesture

Unhappy with a call against his defense during the Titans' 26-20 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday, Cecil was caught on camera with a middle finger raised.

"I want to apologize to the NFL, organization, fans and my family for my gesture yesterday," Cecil told reporters in a statement on the team's website (titansonline.com).

"It was inappropriate and there is no excuse for that type of behavior under any circumstance."

