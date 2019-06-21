Tim Tebow meets North Carolina college shooting survivor

A student who was wounded in a shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in April finally got to meet his hero in person.

Drew Pescaro met with New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow on Wednesday before the game at BB&T Park in Charlotte. Pescaro has looked up to Tebow as an inspiration since the fourth grade.

“I thought that was amazing, and this is 10 times cooler,” Pescaro said, according to Charlotte Observer. “With all of the athletes I’ve met, these are larger than life people that I was talking to. All of a sudden, they’re not so big anymore.”

The two had spoken on FaceTime while Pescaro was in the hospital recovering from his injuries. Pescaro said Tebow’s words of encouragement helped him through his recovery.

“The pastor ... comes in, and he’s like, ‘I got someone special who wants to talk to you.’ He just turns the phone around. His face is so recognizable, and I’ve been following him for so long. I was just like, ‘Oh my God,’” Pescaro said. “It meant the world to me, honestly.”

Tebow said getting the opportunity to give words of encouragement to those going through a struggle is something he doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s a blessing for me to get to talk to a lot of different people in their time of need, and that’s always something I keep between us,” Tebow said. “[Pescaro’s] someone that in the midst of adversity I think showed so much strength and faith and determination in a tough time.”

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He played in the NFL for five years before joining the Mets organization in 2016. He currently plays for the Syracuse Chiefs in Triple-A.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.