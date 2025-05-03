Tigers' Riley Greene becomes first player in MLB history to hit two ninth-inning home runs in same game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene made history during the Tigers' 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Greene, 24, became the first player in MLB history to hit two home runs in the ninth inning.

Greene’s first ninth-inning blast broke a 1-1 tie, as Kenley Jansen’s cutter was right down Broadway, and the Tigers’ star didn’t miss it. Greene’s 371-foot blast just got over the wall in right field to give the Tigers a 2-1 ninth-inning lead.

Colt Keith followed Greene’s lead as he hit a home run of his own to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead. The Tigers’ home run party continued with Javier Baez’s two-run blast to put them up 5-1.

The Tigers didn’t stop there, as they continued to hit and brought Greene back up to the plate for the second time in the inning with a 6-1 lead.

However, Greene faced a different pitcher in his second at-bat of the inning as Jake Eder replaced the struggling Jansen on the mound for the Angels.

The pitching change didn’t matter for Greene, as the result was the same: another home run.

Greene crushed Eder’s hanging sweeper 409 feet into the right-centerfield seats for a three-run home run to give the Tigers a 9-1 lead and etched himself into the history books, although Greene was not immediately aware he made history.

"Yeah, I just found that out — pretty cool," Greene said postgame. "But the game is over. We got to show up tomorrow and try to win another baseball game."

Greene became the first Tigers player to hit two homers in an inning since Magglio Ordonez against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 12, 2007. The only other Tigers player to homer twice in an inning was Hall-of-Famer Al Kaline, against the Kansas City A’s on April 17, 1955.

On the season, Greene has a .262 batting average with six home runs and 16 RBI in 31 games played.

The American League-best Tigers (21-12) will play the struggling Angels (12-19) again on Saturday at 9:38 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

