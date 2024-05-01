Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Tigers

Tigers' Jack Flaherty ties AL record with 7 straight strikeouts to begin game vs Cardinals, finishes with 14

Flaherty is leading the American League with 50 strikeouts

Ryan Gaydos
Jack Flaherty was on fire during his start for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday afternoon against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Flaherty opened the start with seven consecutive strikeouts, matching an American League record with former Chicago White Sox pitchers Joe Cowley (1986) and Carlos Rodon (2016), former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell (2018) and Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (2021).

Jack Flaherty in the first inning vs Cardinals

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Former Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez set the MLB and National League record, striking out nine batters to begin a game in 2021.

Flaherty finished with 14 strikeouts in 6.2 innings. However, the Tigers only gave him one run in support, and Detroit lost the first game of a day/night doubleheader to St. Louis, 2-1.

"I didn’t realize he was seven [strikeouts] in a row," Tigers catcher Carson Kelly said, via MLB.com. "Pretty cool. I just kept throwing the ball to third after a couple pitches. Great for Jack, excited for him to continue to build off this one."

Jack Flaherty in the first game of a doubleheader

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Flaherty has started six games for the Tigers this season and has a 4.00 ERA with an AL-leading 50 strikeouts.

"I knew it would be emotional for him to pitch against the Cardinals, the team that he grew up in the big leagues with," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch added. "What I didn’t know was he was going to bring his best fastball in the first inning and then just take off, and dominate."

The Tigers got the Cardinals back in the second game of the doubleheader.

Jack Flaherty vs the Cardinals

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the sixth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wenceel Pérez hit a home run from both sides of the plate for Detroit and the Tigers won the game, 11-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.