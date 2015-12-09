Tigers acquire left-handed reliever Justin Wilson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired left-handed reliever Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for minor league right-handers Luis Cessa and Chad Green.

The 28-year-old Wilson went 5-0 this year with a 3.10 ERA in 74 appearances. The Tigers have been adding bullpen help all offseason, having already acquired closer Francisco Rodriguez and right-hander Mark Lowe.

Of the two players Detroit gave up, only Cessa was on the 40-man roster, and he has never pitched in a major league game.

Before joining the Yankees, Wilson pitched three seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 2013, but his ERA increased to 4.20 in 2014.

The trade was announced on Wednesday.