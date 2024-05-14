Tiger Woods, Max Homa offer words of wisdom for 1st-time dad Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer and the reigning Masters Tournament champion. However, he recently achieved another major accomplishment — he became a father.

After fielding questions last month about whether he planned to withdraw from the Mater if his wife Meredith went into labor, the Schefflers welcomed their son to the world last week. "Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much," Scheffler wrote on social media.

Scheffler arrived in Kentucky this week as he begins the pursuit of his first ever PGA Championship.

Scheffler's status for the tournament was in doubt due to his wife's pregnancy, but now that a healthy baby Bennett has arrived, the top ranked golfer appears ready to return to competition.

The 27-year-old is also getting some advice on fatherhood from some of his colleagues.

Max Homa has six-time PGA Tour wins and shares a son with his wife Lacey. Homa advised Scheffler to treat his wife well and to manage his time to the best of his abilities.

"Man, be really nice to your wife," Homa said. "Find a thing that you are good at, that you can help as best you can. Watch your back. Dad back is a real thing. But I think, I mean I’m sure he’ll just be giving me advice soon because he’s so good at everything. Just being really good with your time."

Homa also opened up about some of the things he found that he has excelled at as a dad.

"Well, now it’s gotten different," Homa told reporters. "You have to just do everything. But in the very beginning, I’m pretty damn good at diapers. I don’t mind it. So, yeah, if there was ever like a spare — if there was ever we were butting heads on who was next, I would take that one. Never great at swaddling. That one killed me. But now it’s just, now we’re at a year and a half, so it’s just straight-up chaos, so my thing is just I’m the relief pitcher. I come home after practice, and it’s just my turn, so just doing my best to relieve my wife as best I can."

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, suggested the first-time dad get as much rest as possible.

"Get some sleep," Woods said when asked if he had any advice for Scheffler.

"I mean, he’s got obviously he and Meredith, fantastic, having their first, and those are — as all of us who have had children, those are some tough years and ahead of them. As I said, try and get some rest as much as you possibly can. He’s the No. 1 player in the world, and having a great, stable family life at home is important to having a great life out here on Tour."

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth said he does not mind giving Scheffler some advice if he asks, but he also acknowledged parenting is a unique journey.

"Everyone likes to parent different ways. I think it’s probably the number one piece of advice you guys would say is don’t tell someone else how to parent is because everyone does it differently and it’s — I’m glad everything’s gone well and [Scottie and Meredith are] doing great there at home and he is able to be here this week."

The 2024 PGA Championship begins on May 16. Woods is scheduled to tee off on Thursday morning at 8:04 a.m ET on the 10th tee at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville. He will be paired with Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

Meanwhile, Scheffler will be paired with Wyndham Clark and reigning Open Champion Brain Harman at 2:13 p.m. off the first tee on Thursday.

