Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife, Erica, after 7 years of marriage

Golf star Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife, Erica, on Monday after seven years of marriage, court records in Florida showed.

TMZ Sports first reported on the divorce filing.

The reasons for the divorce were not immediately known. Fox News Digital reached out to McIlroy’s attorney for further comment.

Rory and Erica started dating in 2015 after the PGA Tour star and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki broke off their engagement in May 2014. Rory and Erica became engaged later in 2015 and married in April 2017. They share one child together.

Erica McIlroy was a former PGA of America employee. She was seen by his side at several tournaments, including last year’s Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman is fresh off of a win at the Wells Fargo Championship and is building momentum heading into the PGA Championship this weekend. He also won the Zurch Classic with Shane Lowry in a playoff back in April.

He has 26 wins on the PGA Tour, including the two in 2024. He has four major victories, with the last one coming in the 2014 PGA Championship. He has two of those titles.

McIlroy is also in the middle of the PGA Tour’s squabble with LIV Golf. He resigned from the PGA Tour board in November as officials tried to work on a merger agreement.