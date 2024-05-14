Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife, Erica, after 7 years of marriage

Rory and Erica McIlroy married in 2017

Golf star Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife, Erica, on Monday after seven years of marriage, court records in Florida showed.

TMZ Sports first reported on the divorce filing.

The McIlroys in Rome

Rory McIlroy of Europe with his wife Erica McIlroy after the singles matches on the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. (Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The reasons for the divorce were not immediately known. Fox News Digital reached out to McIlroy’s attorney for further comment.

Rory and Erica started dating in 2015 after the PGA Tour star and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki broke off their engagement in May 2014. Rory and Erica became engaged later in 2015 and married in April 2017. They share one child together.

Erica McIlroy was a former PGA of America employee. She was seen by his side at several tournaments, including last year’s Ryder Cup.

Erica McIlroy at the 2021 Ryder Cup

Erica McIlroy, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and team Europe, left, walks during the Sunday singles matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Erica McIlroy at the 2023 Masters

Erica McIlroy looks on at the first hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Northern Irishman is fresh off of a win at the Wells Fargo Championship and is building momentum heading into the PGA Championship this weekend. He also won the Zurch Classic with Shane Lowry in a playoff back in April.

He has 26 wins on the PGA Tour, including the two in 2024. He has four major victories, with the last one coming in the 2014 PGA Championship. He has two of those titles.

Rory McIlroy at Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on while playing the ninth hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 9, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

McIlroy is also in the middle of the PGA Tour’s squabble with LIV Golf. He resigned from the PGA Tour board in November as officials tried to work on a merger agreement.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.