Tiger Woods
Published

Tiger Woods, other golf superstars get stuck in Japan Domino's during severe storm

By David Aaro | Fox News
Tiger Woods and some of golf's biggest stars ended up being stuck at a Domino's Pizza in Japan for about 90 minutes on Friday after powerful storms made roads undrivable.

The group - which included Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, and Ryan Palmer - as well as a couple of friends had gone to see an afternoon showing of the movie "Joker"  in Chiba after storms postponed the second round of the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Woods had already grabbed a share of the lead with a 6-under-par 64 in the opening round - a good start considering he had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in August.

Tiger Woods and some of golf's biggest stars ended up being stuck at Dominos Pizza in Japan for about 90 minutes on Friday after powerful storms made roads undrivable at numerous areas in Chiba. (Tiger Woods Dominos AP)

Following his performance, the group of golf stars saw the movie, but courtesy vans were unable to transport them back to their hotel and no Uber or taxis were available, according to USA Today.

The group then decided to head over to a local Domino's and chow down on six thin-crust pies, standing at the table-less eatery to eat and kill some time as heavy rains poured down outside the restaurant.

Woods, and his girlfriend, Erica Herman eventually decided to walk across the street to a 7-Eleven where two fans asked him for a selfie, according to the outlet.

The downtime and pizza seemed to sit well with Woods, who shot a second straight 6-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Woodland after the second round concluded.

Woods discussed his plan for Sunday where he expects to play for up to 10 hours.

"Warm-up-wise, it's still going to be the same. It's just going to be a long day," Woods told ESPN. "Eat a lot of food tonight and then tomorrow, same thing, make sure that I eat enough and feel good about my warm-up session. I felt like I hit it a little bit better today, which is nice. That's nice going into a long day like tomorrow, because it's going to be a bit of a test physically and mentally to play for, what, up to 10 hours. So it's going to be a long day."

Thomas tweeted about the Domino's experience, saying, "What a day for the books...Walked to dominoes with the guys, made our way home 2 hours later, treatment again, now back in my hotel room."

Woods will tee off with Gary Woodland and Keegan Bradley at 8:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday).

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.