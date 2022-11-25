Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tiger Woods
Published

Tiger Woods to compete at PNC Championship in December with son

Woods has not played since the British Open in July

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiger Woods and his son will be competing at the PNC Championship next month, and they’ll be hoping to build on their success from last year. 

The tournament is set to run Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger Woods reacts with his son, Charlie, on the 16th green during the first round of the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 18, 2021.

Tiger Woods reacts with his son, Charlie, on the 16th green during the first round of the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

"We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship," Woods said in a statement, according to the PGA Tour website. "This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast."

TIGER WOODS ANNOUNCES RETURN TO COURSE: ‘SEE YOU SOON AT ALBANY’

At last year’s event, Woods and his son, Charlie, lost by just one stroke to Team Daly, which paired Jon Daly and his son. 

Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith will also be playing in the tournament, paired with their fathers. 

Tiger Woods walks to the fourth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 21, 2022.

Tiger Woods walks to the fourth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 21, 2022. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Woods has not played since the British Open in July, where he missed the cut. 

Earlier this month, Woods announced that he would be returning to the golf course at the Hero World Challenge in December. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s [Hero World Challenge]," Woods posted to social media. "A big welcome to [Kevin Kisner] and [Tommy Fleetwood] for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!"

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie look over a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 19, 2021.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie look over a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 19, 2021. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Hero World Challenge, founded by Woods and his father, is set to take place in Albany, Bahamas, from Dec. 1-4. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods will also be playing Dec. 10 in "The Match" with Rory McIlroy. 

Woods has competed in just three events in 2022, all of which were majors.  

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings