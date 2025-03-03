Tiger Woods cheers, shares heartwarming hug with daughter Sam after she wins Florida state soccer title

Tiger Woods is usually the one getting cheers from the gallery, but he was a part of it over the weekend as his daughter Sam played a role in winning a high school state soccer championship.

Sam Woods and her varsity team at The Benjamin School are Florida 2A FHSAA state champions after defeating the Episcopal School of Jacksonville, 1-0, at Spec Martin Stadium on Saturday.

It was The Benjamin School’s first-ever girls soccer title.

The Palm Beach Post showed the moment where Woods was seen sharing a warm embrace with his daughter, congratulating her after the victory. And of course, he was raucous along with the rest of the families in the stands watching the title match.

Sam Woods plays on the defensive side for the Buccaneers’ squad, and she played a vital part in keeping the Episcopal School off the scoreboard.

"The defense really led the team all year," Benjamin School’s head coach Hillary Carney told the Palm Beach Post. "It was a matter of keeping the door shut and not letting them score and knowing we would get one, maybe two. So it was really the stalwart defense leading the way with Emily [Simon] being in goal and Sam being that senior in the back just settling everything."

The only goal of the game was scored by freshman Emma Bartoli.

It was the perfect ending to a senior season for Woods, whose team didn’t win but four regular-season games before an absolute heater in the playoffs to reach the championship game.

She will be attending Stanford University, the school her father played two years at before becoming a full-time PGA Tour pro, in the fall.

Charlie Woods, Tiger’s son and Sam’s younger brother, also stars at The Benjamin School on the men’s golf team, which won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship in 2023 — something his father had never done in his illustrious career on the course.

Winning runs strong in the Woods family, and Sam is the latest to get the job done with her team.

And a proud father couldn’t hold back his emotions as she accomplished her goal.

As for Woods getting back on the course soon, his next PGA Tour start remains unknown.

