Tickets soar after French rugby club announces porn site as match sponsor

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
French rugby club US Carcassonne announced Thursday that a porn website will be sponsoring its match next month.

In a bid to attract more people to its match, a French rugby club has partnered with an unusual sponsor: a porn website.

“Jacquie & Michel,” a French-based porn website will be sponsoring US Carcassonne for its match against Biarritz next month, the club announced Thursday.

And the gimmick is already working. Carcassonne general manager Christine Manardeau-Planchenault said the club has seen a surge in ticket prices since the announcement was made.

"It's about being part of a fun and offbeat communication," Menardeau-Planchenault said. "There will be nothing that will shock anyone. Today, like many clubs, it's hard to get people to the stadium, so we thought about a way to create a buzz and decided to partner with them."

The New Zealand Herald reported that the club’s players will wear t-shirts displaying the porn site's logo during the pre-match warm-up. The stadium will also be advertising the website, the report said.

