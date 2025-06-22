Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins NBA Finals MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a key player the Oklahoma City Thunder received when the organization traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers before the 2019-20 season.
The Thunder weren’t very good to start the new era with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, but once the team saw Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and eventually Chet Holmgren play together and stay healthy together, it turned out to be a complete game-changer.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
It culminated in the Thunder’s Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Gilgeous-Alexander, already the regular-season MVP and the Western Conference Finals MVP, scored 29 points and dished out 12 assists in the 103-91 victory.
With his clutch performance, Gilgeous-Alexander was given the Bill Russell MVP trophy recognizing him as the NBA Finals MVP. He had 38 points in a Game 1 loss and followed it up in Game 2 when Oklahoma City needed to tie the series. He scored 31 points in Game 5 to push Indiana to the brink.
He raised the trophy in front over an overjoyed crowd in Oklahoma City.
THUNDER BLOW OUT PACERS IN GAME 7 TO WIN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP
"This isn’t just a win for me. This is a win for my family. This is a win for my friends. This is a win for everybody that was in my corner growing up. This is a win for the fans – the best fans in the world," he told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after receiving the Finals MVP.
The NBA Finals MVP puts a cap on a phenomenal season for Gilgeous-Alexander.
He led the NBA with 32.7 points per game on the way to winning the first NBA MVP of his career. It was the third straight season he was an All-Star.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Oklahoma City finished with a 68-14 record – the best in the NBA. It’s the first title since the team moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City. The SuperSonics won an NBA title in 1979.
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.