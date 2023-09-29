This day in sports history: First modern World Series, Kevin Garnett rewarded and more

October 1, 1903, is an important day in Major League Baseball history, recognized as the start of the modern World Series when Game 1 was played between the Boston Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The American League and National League champions met each other, and the Pirates won the first game of the series, 7-3.

Pirates third baseman Tommy Leach went 4-for-5 with an RBI while Jimmy Sebring hit a home run off Cy Young as part of his 3-for-5 day with four RBIs

Boston came back to win the series 5-3 and capture the first World Series title.

Roger Maris breaks the record

New York Yankees stars Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle were in a home run fight until the bitter end in 1961. Each player was going after Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record of 60. Days after Maris tied the mark, he broke it against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Maris finished the 1961 season with an MLB-leading 61 homers and 132 runs scored. It would be the only time he topped 100 runs in his career. He won his second consecutive MVP award and helped the Yankees to a World Series championship.

Garnett breaks the bank

At one point, Kevin Garnett was one of the top stars in the NBA playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was drafted out of high school. He put together back-to-back seasons of at least 10 points and six rebounds per game his first two years.

And he was handsomely rewarded.

Garnett and the Timberwolves agreed to a six-year, $125 million contract in 1997. At the time, it was the richest long-term contract in professional sports history. He stayed with Minnesota though the 2006-07 season and was traded to the Boston Celtics, eventually winning an NBA title.

The Basketball Hall of Famer is the greatest player in Timberwolves franchise history.

Woods ties his streak

Tiger Woods was on top of the golf world in 2006, winning his sixth consecutive tournament with a win at the American Express Championship.

He matched his own highest streak and picked up his eighth win of the PGA Tour season.

Woods made history by becoming the first player to win at least eight times in three seasons. He also picked up major victories at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.