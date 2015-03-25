Theme park giant Herschend buys Harlem Globetrotters

Georgia-based Herschend Family Entertainment Corp. has acquired Harlem Globetrotters International Inc. from Shamrock Capital Advisors.

Terms of the deal were not revealed.

Herschend, based in Norcross, Ga., is a family-owned company that owns and operates 26 theme parks, aquariums and other attractions nationwide. Among its operations is a partnership with country singing star Dolly Parton for Dollywood and Dollywood's Splash Country in Tennessee. It also is an operating partner of Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta, and owner of Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo.

The Phoenix-based Globetrotters have provided basketball hilarity to the public since 1916, performing 25,000 "games" around the globe. Currently, the Globetrotters display their antics in about 400 games per year.