The Rock made a surprise appearance on "Monday Night Raw" in Chicago and confronted Cody Rhodes and then some, as the two are getting ready for their collision course at WrestleMania 40.

The night started with Rhodes addressing the crowd days after he, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso had a staredown with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to end "Friday Night SmackDown."

Rhodes talked about why he pretends to be the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and why he mingles with the fans amid Reigns’ accusations that he is making promises he cannot keep. Just as he was talking about how Reigns and his faction "screwed" him out of winning the championship at WrestleMania 39, The Rock appeared.

"The Final Boss" walked down to the ring with a new cut-off shirt. He entered the ring with fans cheering for and against him. He did not grab a microphone and did not appear to want to strike Rhodes – at this time anyway. He then leaned in and whispered something into Rhodes’ ear.

WWE fans suggested The Rock gave "The American Nightmare" an ominous warning about how the night was going to go.

"Tonight, I make you bleed," he appeared to say, leaving Rhodes aghast.

The Rock went back behind the stage and into the locker room, only to return much later in the show.

Jimmy Uso and Sikoa later appeared in Jey Uso’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura, but Rhodes and Rollins came down to even the score. As Rhodes focused on Jimmy Uso and Rollins threw Sikoa over the barrier, Drew McIntyre came down to take out Rollins.

Rhodes and Uso brawled to the back. He had the upper hand on him and eventually Sikoa when he came to help out his Bloodline stablemate.

However, out of nowhere, The Rock settled the score.

The Rock picked apart Rhodes in the back and eventually took his fight outside in the rain. He slammed Rhodes into the two-time Royal Rumble winner’s tour bus and toward the end of the melee, Rhodes was bleeding from the top of his forehead.

"Look at your son mama Rhodes," The Rock said into the camera. "It didn’t have to be this way. But now, this is the only way. Look at your son."

The fight ended the penultimate "Monday Night Raw" before WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes and Rollins will go up against The Rock and Reigns on Night 1 at WrestleMania. If The Rock and Reigns win, the championship match on Night 2 between Rhodes and Reigns will be a "Bloodline Rules" match, which essentially means anything goes.