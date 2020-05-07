'The Mountain' to fight fellow World Strongest Man Eddie Hall in boxing match

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played "The Mountain" in "Game of Thrones," and Eddie Hall’s war of words have turned into a date for what is being branded as "The Heaviest Boxing Match" in history.

The rivalry between the two former World’s Strongest Man champions started as Bjornsson attempted to break Hall’s dead lift world record. Bjornsson broke the record, dead lifting at 501 kilograms, or 1,104 pounds. Hall previously set the record in 2016.

Hall had considered the lift to be a “gym” record and stated that world records should be set in competition. He still wished Bjornsson good luck. When "The Mountain" broke the mark, he had some words for Hall.

“Eddie, I know I just knocked out your record,” Bjornson said afterwards. “Now I'm ready to knock you out in the ring. Time to put your fists where your big mouth is and sign the Core Sports contract.”

Hall responded by putting a poster of the fight against Bjornsson, saying the contract was signed and the fight was ready. He didn’t mince words when calling Bjornsson out. The bout is due to take place in Las Vegas in September 2021.

“I hope you're happy being the home gym hero right now. Everyone knows you haven't got the b---s to step into competition and replicate what I did. I've got a personal message for you, mano a mano. World's Strongest Man 2017, I trained for that like no other man did. And I came in and dominated that competition. And just like I did for that, I'm going to do the same for the fight. I'm gonna train for this like I've never trained for anything before," Hall said.

He added that he was going to take Bjornsson to “those dark waters.”

“It's a dark, deep, cold, horrible place. And it all ends in the ring, and that's where I'm going to teach you a f—king lesson. OK, Thor? So good luck, you're gonna f—king need it, and I will see you in the ring.”

Bjornsson will be 32 years old when the fight takes place. He is listed at 6-foot-9 and 452 pounds. Hall will be 33 when the fight happens. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 362 pounds.