Mike Tyson offered $1M to fight rugby star-turned-boxer in Australia for charity match, report says

If legendary boxer Mike Tyson is serious about making a comeback, $1 million has apparently been put on the table for a potential charity match in Australia against a former rugby star, according to a report.

Brian Amatruda, an Australian boxing matchmaker, told the Daily Mail that he reached out to Tyson's camp with an offer after seeing a recent video Tyson posted to social media.

"The first thing I did was contact [celebrity agent] Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million," he told the Mail. "Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that's the key."

Amatrude said he believes Barry Hall, Paul Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams -- all of whom are former rugby stars-turned-boxers -- could be potential opponents for the former undisputed world heavyweight champion.

JAY GLAZER CALLS OUT STEELERS QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER'S WORKOUT PROGRAM

"He might be 53 years old but he's still a huge name," Amatruda told the outlet, "and any of those blokes Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him."

Tyson recently posted a video clip of a training session, and he reportedly told rapper T.I. that he’s interested in participating in exhibition fights to raise money for charity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If the event were to actually take place, Amatruda believes that it wouldn’t happen until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

"I'd hold it at Melbourne Arena where we'd get over 10,000 or even Princes Park where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson," Amatruda said. "It would be enormous. Not just a fight, it would be an event."