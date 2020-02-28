Expand / Collapse search
Houston Rockets
Texas woman steals identity of Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, others

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A Texas woman was arrested this week after police said she stole the identity of several people, including that of Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

Stephanie Hunter, 27, was charged with one felony count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of making a false statement to obtain credit. She applied for multiple lines of credit worth thousands using Fertitta’s information, the Harris County Constable's Office said in a news release.

Fertitta, who purchased the Rockets in 2017 for $2.2 billion, was tipped off by a report from an identity theft prevention company that his Social Security number was used to open a “suspicious” line of credit.

Police said Hunter confessed that she used the billionaire’s name and Social Security number to establish the account, but she was easily tracked because she used her own address in Spring.

During the investigation, police discovered that Hunter opened $15,000 and $5,000 lines of credit at a bank and at Conns, an appliance store, KHOU reported.

She claims she never received any goods from either line of credit.

Harris County officials uncovered more victims, including Walmart heir Alice Walton, whose net worth is estimated to be around $50.3 billion.

“Identity theft is so prevalent,” Constable Alan Rosen said in a statement. “This case should serve as a warning to everyone that they should take steps to protect their good name and credit.”

Hunter is facing additional pending charges, police said.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.