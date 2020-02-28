Former ASU punter stuns at NFL combine with record bench press

Former Arizona State punter Michael Turk stole the show Thursday night at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis when he surprisingly dominated the bench press competition, outperforming most wide receivers and offensive linemen.

Turk, the nephew of former NFL punter Matt Turk, earned some serious bragging rights after he blew through 25 reps at 225 pounds during the bench press showcase. While scouts might only be interested in Turk’s leg power, the numbers he put up drew strong praise from onlookers.

Turk set the record for the most reps by a punter since 2003, beating out Tennessee’s Trevor Daniel in 2018 with 23 reps, NFL.com reported. Bucknell’s Alex Pechin was the only other punter to compete Thursday. He recorded 13 reps.

As for the other positions who benched, not one of the 33 wide receivers were able to match Turk’s total, Yahoo Sports reported. He also out-repped 19 offensive linemen, including top prospects Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Louisville's Mekhi Becton.

Only one tight end recorded the same record and 15 offensive linemen surpassed it. Mississippi running back Scottie Phillips also bested Turk’s total with 29 reps.

Turk was a starter at ASU and applied for early draft after just one season, NFL.com reported. He averaged 46 yards per punt with 23 punts over 50 yards.