Texas Tech cheerleader dubbed 'Masters girl' wows fans with golf skills: 'That’s a heck of a swing'

Texas Tech cheerleader Aaliyah Kikumoto has made the most of her viral fame since she was thrust into the social media spotlight during the final round of the Masters earlier this month.

Kikumoto most recently picked up a modeling gig with BSX and gained thousands of more followers between her Instagram and TikTok accounts because of her virality. She also proved she could do more than just gymnastics moves on the court or football field as she showed off her golf swing.

She posted a video on Monday from a driving range. It was unclear whether the video was from a TopGolf, Drive Shack or one comparable to the two. The member of the Texas Tech Pom Squad proved she can drive the ball pretty far and even stunned some of her new-found fans.

"I'm hell (sic) surprised. I thought you just went to watch. You CAN genuinely play. That swing is fundamentally something any coach would be happy to work with," one person wrote.

Another person replied, "That’s a hell of a backswing right there."

A third wrote, "Now we’re talking. That’s a heck of a swing, How is your short game masters girl."

Kikumoto went viral for her excitement as she stood behind Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka as they battled for the green jacket in the final round on Sunday. She revealed herself to be the fan who stood in the gallery just inches behind Koepka and Rahm. She went viral on TikTok during the round as the page Double Bogeys Only posted about her.

"Somehow, I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds," the caption on the video read.

Fans quickly identified the woman as Kikumoto. She also wrote in the comments section, "That’s me."

When she is not ripping golf balls, Kikumoto is a part of the Texas Tech Pom Squad. The dance team consists of trained dancers whose styles consist of "pm, jazz, hip hop and contemporary lyrical," according to the squad’s website. Alumni of the team have gone on to dance for the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Houston Texan, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

She posted about her Masters experience after the TikTok exploded on social media.

"Thank you Ho. 16," she wrote, adding "#themastersgirl."