Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Masters
Published

Texas Tech cheerleader dubbed 'Masters girl' wows fans with golf skills: 'That’s a heck of a swing'

Aaliyah Kikumoto has gained some fame since she went viral on social media earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas Tech cheerleader Aaliyah Kikumoto has made the most of her viral fame since she was thrust into the social media spotlight during the final round of the Masters earlier this month.

Kikumoto most recently picked up a modeling gig with BSX and gained thousands of more followers between her Instagram and TikTok accounts because of her virality. She also proved she could do more than just gymnastics moves on the court or football field as she showed off her golf swing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Closeup of a flag with Masters logo during Friday play at Augusta National. Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2022.

Closeup of a flag with Masters logo during Friday play at Augusta National. Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2022. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

She posted a video on Monday from a driving range. It was unclear whether the video was from a TopGolf, Drive Shack or one comparable to the two. The member of the Texas Tech Pom Squad proved she can drive the ball pretty far and even stunned some of her new-found fans.

"I'm hell (sic) surprised. I thought you just went to watch. You CAN genuinely play. That swing is fundamentally something any coach would be happy to work with," one person wrote.

Another person replied, "That’s a hell of a backswing right there."

A Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleader before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 22, 2016 at AT&amp;T Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

A Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleader before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 22, 2016 at AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (John Weast/Getty Images)

A third wrote, "Now we’re talking. That’s a heck of a swing, How is your short game masters girl."

SWEDISH GOLFER LINN GRANT TO MISS FIRST LPGA MAJOR DUE TO VACCINATION STATUS

@aaliyahkikumoto some clips from the other day🤩🤩 #mastersgirl #masters2023 #themasters #golf #golfgirl ♬ Aces - dkj 

Kikumoto went viral for her excitement as she stood behind Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka as they battled for the green jacket in the final round on Sunday. She revealed herself to be the fan who stood in the gallery just inches behind Koepka and Rahm. She went viral on TikTok during the round as the page Double Bogeys Only posted about her.

"Somehow, I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds," the caption on the video read.

Fans quickly identified the woman as Kikumoto. She also wrote in the comments section, "That’s me."

A general view of a golf ball on a tee with a driver during day four of the R&amp;A Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes on June 16, 2022 in Lytham St Annes, England.

A general view of a golf ball on a tee with a driver during day four of the R&A Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham &amp; St. Annes on June 16, 2022 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Matthew Lewis/R&aA/R&;A via Getty Images)

When she is not ripping golf balls, Kikumoto is a part of the Texas Tech Pom Squad. The dance team consists of trained dancers whose styles consist of "pm, jazz, hip hop and contemporary lyrical," according to the squad’s website. Alumni of the team have gone on to dance for the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Houston Texan, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

She posted about her Masters experience after the TikTok exploded on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you Ho. 16," she wrote, adding "#themastersgirl."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.