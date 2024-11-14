Texas A&M's Mike Elko, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin spar over night kickoff times

Texas A&M will host New Mexico State Nov. 16, and while the Aggies enter the game as overwhelming favorites, the game's start time could be a point of contention for one SEC coach.

Kickoff for the game between Texas A&M and New Mexico State is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M has grown accustomed to playing under the lights at its home stadium this season, where the team has played three primetime contests.

First-year Texas A&M coach Mike Elko acknowledged the number of night games his team has been scheduled for in 2024, using it as an opportunity to poke fun at Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has been candid about his displeasure when it comes to watching LSU play multiple primetime games at Tiger Stadium, better known as Death Valley. The Ole Miss head coach compared LSU's night games to the amount of time the Rebels have been scheduled in the early window on Saturdays.

Elko lightheartedly suggested he would be willing to exchange Texas A&M's primetime slate with Ole Miss in 2025.

"Another night game at Kyle Field," Elko said during a radio interview Wednesday. "We appreciate those. Apparently, that’s all we play anymore. … We get them all, and Lane [Kiffin} wants more, so that’s OK. Him and I, we’ll swap next year or something."

Kiffin responded on X Thursday.

"Trade you anytime Coach. Not fair to our fans," he wrote. "Btw check out QB play and scoring at night home and on the road."

The Texas Longhorns will visit Kyle Field Nov. 30, and that game is a likely candidate for a nighttime kickoff. An official start time has yet to be announced.

Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies are coming off an upset loss to South Carolina, and Texas A&M had a bye last week. The team was slotted in the 15th spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and can ill afford to drop a game this weekend.

