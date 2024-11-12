Georgia on outside of College Football Playoff bracket as wild week brings rankings shakeup

Fields were stormed throughout college football Saturday, and there was a shakeup in the rankings.

Three of the top four seeds from last week's rankings, including the No. 1 seed, still have automatic bids this week, but one squad dropped from the No. 2 seed to outside the bracket.

In case you still need a refresher, five automatic bids will go to conference winners, with the top four seeds going to the top-ranked conference leaders, who will get a bye.

The other seven bids go to at-large teams based on their place in the rankings. A team's playoff seeding may not be the same as its committee ranking due to the bracket system.

Here is the current playoff seeding:

Automatic bids

1. Oregon — Big Ten leader (10-0, 6-0)

2. Texas — SEC leader (8-1, 4-1); ranked third

3. BYU — Big 12 leader (9-0, 6-0); ranked sixth

4. Miami — ACC leader (9-1, 5-1); ranked ninth

At-large bids

5. Ohio State (8-1, 5-1); ranked second

6. Penn State (8-1, 5-1); ranked fourth

7. Indiana (10-0, 7-0); ranked fifth

8. Tennessee (8-1, 5-1); ranked seventh

9. Notre Dame (8-1); ranked eighth

10. Alabama (7-2, 4-2)

11. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2)

The final automatic bid:

12. Boise State — Mountain West leader (8-1, 5-0); ranked 13th

Georgia is ranked No. 12 in the country, but because of Boise State's automatic bid as a conference leader, the Bulldogs are the first team out, and SMU follows right behind.

The Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss last week, and the Rebels rose from No. 16 in the country to No. 11 and joined the bracket. Georgia fell from the No. 3 spot in the country.

The loss was Georgia's first against a team other than Alabama since Nov. 7, 2020.

A win for LSU almost surely would have given it a playoff seed, but the 15th-ranked team in the country was blown out by then-No. 11 Alabama, 42-13, as Jalen Milroe ran for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Colorado moved up to No. 17, but it still controls its own destiny in the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes rank second in the Big 12, and, with an easy schedule to finish up the season, is in line to play in the Big 12 title game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.