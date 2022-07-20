Expand / Collapse search
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested on DWI, weapon and drug charges

Smith finished the 2021 season with 509 receiving yards and six touchdowns

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Texas A&M leading wide receiver, Ainias Smith, was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, police said.

The Texas native was initially stopped by police near University Drive at around 2 a.m. but was arrested after he failed to pass ​​a standard field sobriety test, KBTX reported, citing a probable cause statement. 

Texas A&amp;M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) fields a punt during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 2, 2021, at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. 

Texas A&amp;M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) fields a punt during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 2, 2021, at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.  (Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to the report, he registered a .066 and .061 during a breathalyzer test. Police also found a loaded pistol and marijuana during a search of his vehicle. 

Smith was suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest, a team spokesman said, adding that head coach Jimbo Fisher was aware of the situation and looking into it.

Texas A&amp;M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on Wednesday.

Texas A&amp;M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on Wednesday. (Brazos County (TX) Jail)

Smith led Aggie's wideouts in receiving yards last season with 509 yards and six touchdowns. He’s totaled 1,321 yards receiving with 15 touchdowns across three seasons. 

Texas A&amp;M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) fields an early first quarter punt then returns it over 90 yards for a touchdown during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on Oct. 23, 2021 in College Station, Texas. 

Texas A&amp;M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) fields an early first quarter punt then returns it over 90 yards for a touchdown during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on Oct. 23, 2021 in College Station, Texas.  (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with Fisher and two other players. Following his arrest, Smith was released on an $8,000 bond. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

