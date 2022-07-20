Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested on DWI, weapon and drug charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas A&M leading wide receiver, Ainias Smith, was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon , and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, police said.

The Texas native was initially stopped by police near University Drive at around 2 a.m. but was arrested after he failed to pass ​​a standard field sobriety test, KBTX reported , citing a probable cause statement.

According to the report, he registered a .066 and .061 during a breathalyzer test. Police also found a loaded pistol and marijuana during a search of his vehicle.

Smith was suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest, a team spokesman said, adding that head coach Jimbo Fisher was aware of the situation and looking into it.

Smith led Aggie's wideouts in receiving yards last season with 509 yards and six touchdowns. He’s totaled 1,321 yards receiving with 15 touchdowns across three seasons.

Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with Fisher and two other players. Following his arrest, Smith was released on an $8,000 bond.

