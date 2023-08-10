Texans’ Will Anderson Jr reveals team he ‘low-key hated’ in SEC

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is experiencing his first NFL training camp after being selected third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

While with the Crimson Tide , Anderson was arguably the best linebacker in the country; he was named an All-American in his sophomore and junior seasons while being selected as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

In Anderson’s three seasons at Alabama, the Crimson Tide went 11-3 in true road games, going 37-4 overall.

One of those three road losses came against the Tennessee Vols in 2022, when Alabama's Nick Saban lost his first game against the Vols in his 16 seasons as head coach.

Anderson joined the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast and was asked for the toughest SEC stadium in which to play that "people may not expect."

"Tennessee," Anderson said, referring to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Long then asked Anderson which team he "low-key hated" in the SEC, and Anderson didn’t skip a beat.

"Tennessee," Anderson said as he shook his head.

Alabama’s loss to the Vols in 2022 was one of the great college football games of the last decade, with Tennessee winning 52-49 on a last-second field goal.

The 52 points were the most scored against an Alabama team since 1907.