Houston Texans

Texans' emerging star Tank Dell out for season after fracturing fibula: reports

Dell finishes season with 709 receiving yards, 7 touchdown catches

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Houston Texans picked up a big win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but they lost one of their budding stars for the season in the process.

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, who has been quarterback C.J. Stroud’s favorite target in recent weeks, is reportedly out for the remainder of the year after fracturing his fibula on a goal-line play, per ESPN.

The injury occurred in the first quarter as the Texans were looking to bust in a run from Dameon Pierce for a touchdown. Pierce did just that from three yards out, but there wasn’t any celebrating for the team’s first touchdown of the game. 

Tank Dell of the Houston Texans is attended to after being injured in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023, in Houston. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Instead, everyone was paying attention to Dell, who was down in pain right at the goal line. Dell was blocking on the play, and it appeared his leg got caught in the dogpile near the goal line as players began falling to the turf.

Dell had to be helped onto a medical cart, and his reaction – placing a towel over his face and both hands on his head – said it all. The Texans announced that he was officially ruled out for the rest of the game. 

If you’ve been watching the Texans recently, you heard Dell’s name being called quite a bunch. He came into this game against the Broncos scoring at least one touchdown in the last four games.

But with his season likely coming to an end, he will finish with 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tank Dell helped on medical cart

Tank Dell of the Houston Texans is helped onto a cart after being injured in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Stroud is the clear front-runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Dell has certainly helped him get to that point. But accolades aside, the Texans are in playoff position and Dell not being able to be used on offense with his blazing speed will be tough for the entire unit.

Dell and Stroud have developed a close bond since they were both drafted by Houston, where the latter went second overall and the former was taken in the third round.

Stroud spoke about Dell’s loss after the game and was getting quite emotional.

"I’m at a loss of words, man," he said, per NFL Network. "I honestly don’t know what to say. You see your brother put in so much work, be so helpful. One thing about Tank: he’s very unselfish.

Tank Dell with towel over face

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell leaves the field with an injury in the first half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023, in Houston. (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It’s tough. … To see that happen, it’s cold. It’s not easy. I got to be there for him."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.