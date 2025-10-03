Texans' CJ Stroud floats theory about personal athleticism: 'I'm not as quick anymore'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has played in fewer than three full seasons in the NFL.

Stroud celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday, and he already seems to be experiencing the ill effects of playing in the league. On Thursday, Stroud was asked about methods he has incorporated into his daily regimen that help him stay in optimal physical condition.

Stroud then spoke about his diet and staying consistent with exercise. But he raised some eyebrows when he compared his current athletic ability to his days as a high school football star.

The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year informed reporters he feels like he is "getting old."

While Stroud noted he has made strides in his diet and stretching, he also believes he has lost a step.

"Where I think the explosiveness comes from is being better on my diet, being better with stretching. I feel like I’m getting old. I’m not as quick as I used to be," Stroud said as he smiled. "I was watching my high school stuff a couple days ago. I was like 180 (pounds) and I was rolling, but not no more. But, yeah, I try to just be better with that stuff so I can run fast."

Stroud, the second overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, is listed at 220 pounds — a gain of 40 pounds from his high school weight.

While Stroud's drop in athleticism is debatable, the young signal-caller’s production has dipped since his standout rookie season.

Through four games this season, Stroud has thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished 2024 with 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Stroud’s rookie season ended with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Texans advanced to the playoffs in each of Stroud’s first two seasons.

Houston enters Week 5 with a 1-3 record. The Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

