Te'o accepts life as a rookie with Chargers, can't wait to start hitting ballcarriers

Manti Te'o was deep into his first news conference of training camp when Eric Weddle walked up to the podium, tapped the rookie on the hip and pointed him toward the locker room.

"Get in there and watch some film or something. Love ya," Weddle said.

The veteran safety was joking, for the most part.

That's how it is for Te'o now as he begins the adjustment from star linebacker at Notre Dame to NFL rookie with the San Diego Chargers.

Te'o says he's keeping his head down, working hard and making sure the coaches aren't yelling at him too much.

He's trying to block out extraneous matters, from fans' expectations to hearing jokes about the fake girlfriend hoax that was revealed in January.