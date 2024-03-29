Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Tensions boil in Mets-Brewers opening day game after Rhys Hoskins' slide into Jeff McNeil

The Brewers won the game 3-1

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Benches clear in Mets-Brewers opening day game Video

Benches clear in Mets-Brewers opening day game

New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers players spill onto the field after an incident in the 8th inning.

Tensions were already high in the first game of the season between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers Friday afternoon.

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was at bat against Mets pitcher Michael Tonkin in the eighth inning with Rhys Hoskins on first base. 

Adames hit a grounder to third baseman Brett Baty, who threw it over to second baseman Jeff McNeil as the team tried to turn a double play.

Jeff McNeil yells

Second base umpire Jonathan Parra restrains the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil after benches cleared during the eighth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, March 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Hoskins slid into second base and collided with McNeil, who couldn’t get a good grasp on the ball to turn the double play. With Hoskins on the ground, McNeil began to yell at him. An umpire got in between McNeil and Hoskins, who was slow to get up and then jogged back to the dugout, eventually turning back to the infielder.

Cameras panned to the Brewers' dugout, and players stormed the field. Mets players joined them.

McNeil was hot, and cameras showed Hoskins making a sarcastic face at the infielder.

Rhys Hoskins yells at McNeil

The Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins yells toward the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil after benches cleared during the eighth inning of a game Friday, March 29, 2024, in New York (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Mets challenged the play, arguing Hoskins illegally slid into the base. But the umpires upheld the call.

Hoskins is in his first season with the Brewers, but there’s no love lost between him and the Mets. He was a thorn in the Mets’ side while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2019, he hit a home run against New York and took 34 seconds to trot around the bases. Hoskins had also been upset with a pitch that was over his head from Jacob Rhame.

There still appears to be an issue between him and the Mets.

Rhys Hoskins at bat

Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers bats during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field Friday, March 29, 2024, in New York, N.Y. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Milwaukee won the game 3-1. Hoskins finished 0-for-3 with a walk. Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Christian Yelich each had an RBI.

The Mets only had one hit.

