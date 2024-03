Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka had a tough time in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open on Saturday as she dropped a match against Anhelina Kalinina in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 1-6.

The Belarusian player smashed her racket at the end of the match in frustration as an emotional week came to an end. Sabalenka was trying to persevere through the tournament with a heavy heart following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.

"It’s always tough to play on big stages against these top players," Kalinina, of Ukraine, said after the match, via The Telegraph. "Today was really tough with nerves, but I managed in the tough moments to deal with it."

Sabalenka and Kalinina didn’t shake each other’s hands after the game, the custom between players from Russia and Belarus and those from Ukraine since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine.

The No. 2-ranked player in the world learned that her former boyfriend died by "apparent suicide" earlier in the week. Koltsov was 42. She released a statement on his death afterward.

"Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken," she wrote on Instagram. "Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time."

She didn’t speak to reporters during the Miami Open and wore black during each of her matches.