Tennis bodies adopt biological passport and increased blood testing in anti-doping drive

Tennis has agreed to adopt the biological passport program and to increase blood testing as part of a new anti-doping drive.

The move was announced Thursday by the International Tennis Federation, which said the measures will go into effect this year on both the men's and women's tours.

The biological passport tracks an athlete's blood profile over time for any changes that could indicate doping. The system is already applied in track and field and cycling.

The ITF says the project will mean an increase in the number of blood tests carried out each year, as well as an overall increase in out-of-competition controls.

ITF President Francesco Ricci Bitti says implementation of the passport program "provides us with a great tool in the fight against doping in our sport."