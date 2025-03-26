Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee softball star Karlyn Pickens throws fastest pitch in NCAA history: 'Surreal moment'

Karlyn Pickens' historic pitch clocked in at 78.2 mph

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
A Tennessee softball star pitched her way into the NCAA record books.

Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens took the mound on Monday, and proceeded to throw the fastest pitch in collegiate softball history. Pickens' historic pitch happened in the sixth inning of Tennessee's game against Arkansas.

Her pitch clocked in at 78.2 mph.

Karlyn Pickens reacts

Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens (23) reacts after one of her pitches was ruled a ball during an NCAA college softball game against Arkansas on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Pickens' previous top speed was 77 mph, which tied her with former Tennessee pitcher Monica Abbott.

Abbott set the mark during the 2012 National Pro Fastpitch game against Carolina Diamonds. Pickens had already thrown two pitches this season that reached 77 mph. 

Pickens was asked about the special moment after the Lady Volunteers' 3-2 win over the Lady Razorbacks.

Karlyn Pickens

Karlyn Pickens #23 of the Tennessee Lady Vols throws a pitch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first inning at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"There was a lot of emotions. At first I just was super excited to celebrate that with my team. It's way cooler finding out that way than finding out at home after the game," Pickens said via the Knoxville News Sentinel

Karlyn Pickens pitches

Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens (23) pitches against Arkansas during an NCAA college softball game on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Pickens did not give up a hit through her 4.1 innings on the mound. She also struck out six Arkansas hitters.

"And then it was kind of emotional. All the work that we’ve put in as a pitching staff, everyone that’s helped coach me — it was a really surreal moment. It was really special," she added.

Pickens earned SEC Pitcher of the Year honors last season. She has an 0.86 ERA over 89.1 innings. 

