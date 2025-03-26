Tennessee softball star Karlyn Pickens throws fastest pitch in NCAA history: 'Surreal moment'

A Tennessee softball star pitched her way into the NCAA record books.

Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens took the mound on Monday, and proceeded to throw the fastest pitch in collegiate softball history. Pickens' historic pitch happened in the sixth inning of Tennessee's game against Arkansas.

Her pitch clocked in at 78.2 mph.

Pickens' previous top speed was 77 mph, which tied her with former Tennessee pitcher Monica Abbott.

Abbott set the mark during the 2012 National Pro Fastpitch game against Carolina Diamonds. Pickens had already thrown two pitches this season that reached 77 mph.

Pickens was asked about the special moment after the Lady Volunteers' 3-2 win over the Lady Razorbacks.

"There was a lot of emotions. At first I just was super excited to celebrate that with my team. It's way cooler finding out that way than finding out at home after the game," Pickens said via the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Pickens did not give up a hit through her 4.1 innings on the mound. She also struck out six Arkansas hitters.

"And then it was kind of emotional. All the work that we’ve put in as a pitching staff, everyone that’s helped coach me — it was a really surreal moment. It was really special," she added.

Pickens earned SEC Pitcher of the Year honors last season. She has an 0.86 ERA over 89.1 innings.

