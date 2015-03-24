Tennessee announces men's basketball assistant Adam Howard resigning for 'personal reasons'

Tennessee men's basketball assistant coach Adam Howard has resigned for what the school has described as personal reasons.

The school announced Monday in a brief statement that Howard, who had previously worked with Tennessee coach Donnie Tyndall at Morehead State and Southern Mississippi, was resigning "effective immediately." Video coordinator Beau Braden will fill Howard's role on the staff.

The announcement comes as the NCAA conducts a review of Southern Mississippi's men's basketball program. Southern Mississippi acknowledged the review Nov. 6 after a Bleacher Report story indicated the NCAA was investigating potential rule violations from Tyndall's two-year tenure at the school. The NCAA and the school haven't disclosed the focus of the probe.

Howard began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Morehead State in 2009-10 and was an assistant coach there from 2010-12 before following Tyndall to Southern Mississippi. When Tyndall took over Tennessee's program in April, he included Howard on his staff.

Braden wasn't part of Tyndall's staff at Southern Mississippi. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Morehead State and previously worked as a director of basketball operations and graduate manager during Tyndall's final season at Morehead State in 2011-12.

Howard and Tyndall didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

Tennessee (1-1) plays Santa Clara on Thursday in the Orlando Classic.