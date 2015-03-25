Tempers flare up after Boston's Aceves hits Rays' Rodriguez with pitch in Red Sox's 9-2 win

Alfredo Aceves hit Tampa Bay's Sean Rodriguez with a pitch and the two had a heated exchange that nearly escalated into a fight in the fifth inning of the Boston Red Sox's 9-2 victory over the Rays on Saturday.

Rodriguez hit his third home run of spring training off Aceves in the third inning after Desmond Jennings reached on a bunt single. With one out in the fifth things turned nasty. After being hit by Aceves, Rodriguez had to be restrained near first base.

The Red Sox then removed Aceves from the game. He gave up six hits and two runs.

Lyle Overbay, Ronald Bermudez, Blake Swihart and Mauro Gomez drove in two runs each for the Red Sox, who had 15 hits.