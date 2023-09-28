Viktor Hovland nails impressive par 4 ace during Ryder Cup practice round

Viktor Hovland is locked in for Team Europe as the Ryder Cup squad looks to end the week with continued dominance in the biannual match on their home continent.

Hovland participated in a practice round on Thursday at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. He hit his tee shot from the par 4 fifth hole like it was any normal shot. He kept watching and watching and watching and then – jubilation.

The Norwegian pro hit a hole-in-one.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Ludvig Aberg swarmed Hovland to celebrate. The fans cheered along with them.

According to the PGA Tour, the par-4 ace has only been accomplished once in its history. Andrew Magee did it at the 2001 WM Phoenix Open. Separately, there have been six aces in the Ryder Cup – Peter Butler, Nick Faldo, Costantino Rocca, Howard Clark, Paul Casey and Scott Verplank.

Hovland appeared be ready to compete throughout the weekend as Team Europe hoped to recapture the trophy. The United States won in 2021 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The event was pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling it in 2020.

However, Team Europe has been dominant on their home continent. The U.S. hasn’t won a Ryder Cup away from North America since 1993 when they won 15-13 at The Belfry in England.

The tournament officially begins Friday morning. For those on the East Coast of the U.S., it’ll either be a late night or early morning with a 1:35 a.m. ET tee time.