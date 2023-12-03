TCU's Emanuel Miller sinks desperation shot to win game, controversy ensues

The TCU Horned Frogs’ men’s college basketball win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday night was mired in controversy as the game-winning shot shouldn’t have counted.

Emanuel Miller banked in a three-pointer to help TCU win 84-83 in a Big East/Big 12 Battle matchup. Miller scored 29 points in the game but his final three came under scrutiny. Replay showed that Miller stepped on the right sideline with his left foot before his shot came out of his hand.

Though officials reviewed the play, because they missed the player stepping out of bounds in real-time, by rule they couldn’t overturn the shot. TCU remained undefeated with the win at 7-0 and Georgetown fell to 5-3.

Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley brushed off the notion that one play ruined the team’s chances of winning the game but lamented the rule in general.

"If they can review it to see if he was out of bounds and it could be reversed, then I think we do have to take a look at that," Cooley said, via ESPN. "Not because we're on the other side, what's in the best interest of the game. Not so much what's in the best interest of Georgetown at this point. What's in the best interest of the game to keep the game fair, equitable and even across the board.

"If he would have called him out of bounds and the ball went in, you can take a look at it and say, 'Well, no basket.' You look at it the other way, you can't make the call because there was no call on the floor. Maybe it's an opportunity for us to open up that and take a hard look at it to see if we can do that."

TCU’s Jakobe Coles scored 17 points to bolster the team.

Georgetown’s Jayden Epps gave the team the lead with 2.7 seconds left before Miller’s heroic shot. He finished with 24 points. Dontrez Styles added 18 points.

TCU will try to stay undefeated against Clemson in their next matchup. Georgetown hosts Syracuse.

