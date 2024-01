Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The TCU women's basketball program, literally, does not have enough healthy players to field a roster for their next two games.

So, they were forced to forfeit both of those contests, which are conference matchups.

The university said the roster shortage stems from "injuries within the TCU program and ensure the health and safety of the program's student-athletes."

"Heartbroken for our players and fans. We will come back stronger from this," the official X account of the women's basketball program said.

The forfeits will not affect the team's overall record but will affect their conference win-loss record.

The games, which were against No. 7 Kansas State and No. 24 Iowa State, will not be rescheduled. Both the Wildcats and Cyclones will be credited with a victory.

The Horned Frogs are 14-4 on the season, and 1-4 in the Big 12 (and soon to be 1-6).

TCU announced Tuesday that point guard Jaden Owens tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and would miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.

The school said those with tickets to either game could exchange them for future contests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

