Chiefs refuse to lose with Taylor Swift watching in 2024

As long as Taylor Swift is in attendance, the Kansas City Chiefs may not lose a game.

The Chiefs topped the New Orleans Saints on Monday, 26-13, to remain undefeated to start the season. Kansas City has rattled off five straight wins even though they have not looked like the best team in the league.

Travis Kelce may not have had a touchdown, but he had one of the best games of his 2024 season so far. He had nine catches for 70 yards coming off of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he had seven catches for 89 yards.

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium and everything appeared to be right in the world. The Chiefs won, and she, Kelce and the Chiefs faithful went home happy.

Since the calendar turned to 2024, Swift may have been the good luck charm.

She was at the ice-cold AFC Wild Card victory against the Miami Dolphins. She then traveled to Buffalo and saw the Chiefs top the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, while Jason Kelce lost his top. Then, she was in Baltimore to see the Chiefs win another AFC Championship.

Swift had to jet off to Asia to continue her "Eras Tour." She made it back just in time for kickoff at Super Bowl LVIII, in which she saw the Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers and win a second straight Super Bowl.

The pop superstar was back at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs took on the Ravens to start the season, and she was there when they held off the Bengals.

Not every game has been a win while she was in attendance. The last time Kansas City lost a game with her in the suite was on Christmas Day, when the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Chiefs. It was also the last time Kansas City lost a game in general.

Swift may not be in every home game going forward as the tour is getting started again. Fans can be sure that as long as she is in the suite, Kansas City has an even better chance of winning.