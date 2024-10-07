Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs refuse to lose with Taylor Swift watching in 2024

The Chiefs have not lost since Christmas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave 'The Eras Tour' together Video

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave 'The Eras Tour' together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted backstage as the musician completes the third night of "The Eras Tour" in Dublin, Ireland. (Credit: @lee.x.g /TMX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

As long as Taylor Swift is in attendance, the Kansas City Chiefs may not lose a game.

The Chiefs topped the New Orleans Saints on Monday, 26-13, to remain undefeated to start the season. Kansas City has rattled off five straight wins even though they have not looked like the best team in the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Travis Kelce may not have had a touchdown, but he had one of the best games of his 2024 season so far. He had nine catches for 70 yards coming off of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he had seven catches for 89 yards.

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium and everything appeared to be right in the world. The Chiefs won, and she, Kelce and the Chiefs faithful went home happy.

Since the calendar turned to 2024, Swift may have been the good luck charm. 

She was at the ice-cold AFC Wild Card victory against the Miami Dolphins. She then traveled to Buffalo and saw the Chiefs top the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, while Jason Kelce lost his top. Then, she was in Baltimore to see the Chiefs win another AFC Championship.

BROWNS ARE IN 'THE WORST SITUATION IN PRO SPORTS,' EX-NFL QUARTERBACK SAYS

Taylor Swift and her dad

Taylor Swift stands as she watches from a suite next to her dad, Scott Swift, during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Swift had to jet off to Asia to continue her "Eras Tour." She made it back just in time for kickoff at Super Bowl LVIII, in which she saw the Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers and win a second straight Super Bowl.

The pop superstar was back at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs took on the Ravens to start the season, and she was there when they held off the Bengals.

Not every game has been a win while she was in attendance. The last time Kansas City lost a game with her in the suite was on Christmas Day, when the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Chiefs. It was also the last time Kansas City lost a game in general.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift, center, arrives before the start of an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift may not be in every home game going forward as the tour is getting started again. Fans can be sure that as long as she is in the suite, Kansas City has an even better chance of winning.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.