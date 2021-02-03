Tampa mayor on Tom Brady: 'Not discussing changing our city's name until he brings home that Lombardi trophy'

Whether she’s being serious or not, Tampa mayor Jane Castor brought up the idea of changing the name of the city if quarterback Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

"I told him, we are not discussing changing our city's name until he brings home that Lombardi trophy. So Tom and I will have that discussion in due time," Castor told ESPN. "Yes, we will talk about that, changing 'Tampa,' since we are becoming a title town, to 'Tompa Bay.' We'll have those discussions."

Last April, Brady was at a downtown park in Tampa while it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he was asked to leave to cooperate with the restrictions.

One week ago, Castor announced that she has "pardoned" Brady for the trespassing incident that made headlines when he signed with the Buccaneers last offseason. According to Castor, a Tampa Parks and Recreation employee was monitoring the area and noticed Brady working out.

Castor wrote Brady an apology which said, "Tom, it's Tampa Bay. Not Tampa Brady. You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss Tampa Brady." However, Castor did say that the city would honor Brady, saying, "without a doubt, we'll have a Tom Brady Day."

Brady and the Buccaneers will have their work cut out for them when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in Super Bowl LV.