T-Wolves' Muhammad sent home

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Shabazz Muhammad has been sent home from the NBA's Rookie Transition Program for reportedly bringing a female guest to his hotel room.

According to a report from USA Today, Muhammad violated a rule by bringing a female guest to his room on Tuesday evening.

The Timberwolves confirmed Wednesday that Muhammad had been sent home through a statement released by president of basketball operations Flip Saunders.

"We have been made aware of the circumstances surrounding Shabazz Muhammad's dismissal from the NBA's Rookie Transition Program in New Jersey. The team fully supports the NBA's rules and policies in all matters pertaining to this situation and we will abide by the league's action."

Muhammad will also be fined for his actions, according to the report.

Muhammad, the No. 14 pick in the draft, will have to return next summer to complete the program with the 2014 draft class.